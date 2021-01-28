Is that Demi Moore? The actress looks unrecognizable as she takes on the Fendi runway

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 28, 2021, 08.29 PM(IST)

Demi Moore sparked off plastic surgery rumours as she hit Fendi runway on Wednesday Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Hollywood star Demi Moore looked unrecognisable as she hit the Fendi runway during the Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

Hollywood star Demi Moore looked unrecognisable as she hit the Fendi runway during the Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

The actress shocked her fans as she walked the ramp in a black off-shoulder jacket and matching pants. Many of her fans alleged that she had got a platsic surgery done to her face which made her cheekbones more defined. 

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss Demi's new look, as one of them wrote, "Doesn't look anything like Demi Moore tome. And if it is Demi Moore, the surgeon that did that to her is a quack."

d

Another fan asked, "What did demi moore do to her face ?!?!"

×
×

"Demi Moore appears in Paris looking nothing like Demi Moore," wrote another Twitter user. 

×
×

There were many who shared old snaps of the actress and compared it to her latest outing at the Fendi event. 

×
×

In 2010, Moore had addressed rumours of plastic surgery and had denied getting anything done on her face. 

"I have had something done but it's not on my face,' she had told Elle magazine in 2010, adding that constant speculation about her looks annoyed her.

Topics

Read in App