Is Megan Thee Stallion releasing a new music video?

Megan Thee Stallion might have a new treat for her music fans.



The singer shared a new video of her twerking to one of her 'Good News' songs that could be getting its own music video.

Fresh off three Grammy wins, Megan popped back out with another bright orange ‘fit' that could be hinting at her next visual. The first verse of her song 'What’s New' from her debut album Good News plays in the background of the video, cutting off right after the first line of the chorus, “Tеll a hater, ‘F— you.'”



“I feel like I gotta thank the people that gave me a hard time. I don’t know if I would’ve went as hard,” the three-time Grammy winner narrated over Pop Smoke’s “Dior.” “I probably definitely would’ve went hard, but just the fact that somebody telling me, ‘No, you can’t,’ made me be like, ‘Bi—, yes I can! Watch me, ho!'”

Her new post certainly caught the attention of new beau Pardison Fontaine, who commented, “EDIBLE ARRAIGNMENTS.”

