International Coffee Day 2022: 5 viral recipes for caffeine lovers

International Coffee Day 2022 Photograph:( Instagram )
Coffee lovers, rejoice! As we have some delicious viral recipes for everyone celebrating International Coffee Day 2022.
October 1 marks International Coffee Day every year around the world. The day is observed to raise awareness about coffee farmers, roasters and baristas and promote fair trade in the coffee market. And, it's also a day for caffeine lovers to spend their evenings relishing different types of hot and cold beverages made of coffee beans.
Just like dalgona coffee, several other recipes have surfaced on the internet in the last few years. And, if you like to experiment and consider yourself a foodie, you should don your chef's cap and try out some cool recipes.
Check out 5 must-try viral coffee recipes here!
Caramel blue milk iced latte coffee
Things required: a cup of milk, 1/4 cup dried butterfly pea flower, 1 shot espresso, 1 tbs. caramel syrup and some ice
Directions
Creamy cashew coffee
Things required: Some raw cashews, vanilla extract, cinnamon, honey, salt, milk and instant coffee
Directions:
Dalgona coffee
Things required: Instant coffee pouches, sugar, hot water, milk and ice
Directions:
Eiskaffee
Things required: 2 cups of cold coffee, half cup evaporated milk, sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream
Directions:
Mazagran
Things needed: Fresh espresso shots, lemon, white sugar or honey and some ice
Directions: