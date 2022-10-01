International Coffee Day 2022: 5 viral recipes for caffeine lovers

Written By: Kirtika Katira
Updated: Oct 01, 2022

International Coffee Day 2022 Photograph:( Instagram )

Story highlights

Coffee lovers, rejoice! As we have some delicious viral recipes for everyone celebrating International Coffee Day 2022.

October 1 marks International Coffee Day every year around the world. The day is observed to raise awareness about coffee farmers, roasters and baristas and promote fair trade in the coffee market. And, it's also a day for caffeine lovers to spend their evenings relishing different types of hot and cold beverages made of coffee beans.

Just like dalgona coffee, several other recipes have surfaced on the internet in the last few years. And, if you like to experiment and consider yourself a foodie, you should don your chef's cap and try out some cool recipes.

Check out 5 must-try viral coffee recipes here!

Caramel blue milk iced latte coffee

international coffee day 2022

Things required: a cup of milk, 1/4 cup dried butterfly pea flower, 1 shot espresso, 1 tbs. caramel syrup and some ice

Directions

  • Heat some milk in a pan and add dried butterfly pea flower to it
  • Filter the mixture and remove the flowers
  • Brew your espresso
  • In a mug, add some caramel syrup and some ice
  • Pour the blue milk into the mug and top it off with an espresso shot

Creamy cashew coffee

international coffee day 2022

Things required: Some raw cashews, vanilla extract, cinnamon, honey, salt, milk and instant coffee

Directions:

  • Take a pan and heat some milk
  • Add coffee into the pan and stir for a few seconds
  • Take cashews, vanilla extract, cinnamon, raw honey and salt and blend them in a blender
  • Now, add coffee and blend the mixture at a low speed for 20 seconds or less
  • Serve hot

Dalgona coffee

international coffee day 2022

Things required: Instant coffee pouches, sugar, hot water, milk and ice

Directions:

  • In a mixing bowl, add coffee, sugar and hot water
  • With a hand mixer or electric mixer, whisk until thick and creamy
  • Fill 3/4 of a cup with cold milk and ice cubes
  • Add the whipped coffee on top 
  • Mix well before drinking

Eiskaffee

international coffee day 2022

Things required: 2 cups of cold coffee, half cup evaporated milk, sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Directions:

  • In a bowl, add cold coffee, evaporated milk, sugar and some ice. Mix it well
  • Take a tall glass and add ice cream into it
  • Add some whipped cream on top
  • Pour the coffee and top it up again with some whipped cream

Mazagran

international coffee day 2022

Things needed: Fresh espresso shots, lemon, white sugar or honey and some ice

Directions:

  • Take a tall glass and pour some ice
  • Add a shot of espresso to it
  • Add sugar or honey to the glass
  • Squeeze fresh lemon in it
  • Garnish with a lemon slice
     

 

