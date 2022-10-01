International Coffee Day 2022: 5 viral recipes for caffeine lovers

October 1 marks International Coffee Day every year around the world. The day is observed to raise awareness about coffee farmers, roasters and baristas and promote fair trade in the coffee market. And, it's also a day for caffeine lovers to spend their evenings relishing different types of hot and cold beverages made of coffee beans.

Just like dalgona coffee, several other recipes have surfaced on the internet in the last few years. And, if you like to experiment and consider yourself a foodie, you should don your chef's cap and try out some cool recipes.

Check out 5 must-try viral coffee recipes here!

Caramel blue milk iced latte coffee

Things required: a cup of milk, 1/4 cup dried butterfly pea flower, 1 shot espresso, 1 tbs. caramel syrup and some ice

Directions

Heat some milk in a pan and add dried butterfly pea flower to it

Filter the mixture and remove the flowers

Brew your espresso

In a mug, add some caramel syrup and some ice

Pour the blue milk into the mug and top it off with an espresso shot

Creamy cashew coffee

Things required: Some raw cashews, vanilla extract, cinnamon, honey, salt, milk and instant coffee

Directions:

Take a pan and heat some milk

Add coffee into the pan and stir for a few seconds

Take cashews, vanilla extract, cinnamon, raw honey and salt and blend them in a blender

Now, add coffee and blend the mixture at a low speed for 20 seconds or less

Serve hot

Dalgona coffee

Things required: Instant coffee pouches, sugar, hot water, milk and ice

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, add coffee, sugar and hot water

With a hand mixer or electric mixer, whisk until thick and creamy

Fill 3/4 of a cup with cold milk and ice cubes

Add the whipped coffee on top

Mix well before drinking

Eiskaffee

Things required: 2 cups of cold coffee, half cup evaporated milk, sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Directions:

In a bowl, add cold coffee, evaporated milk, sugar and some ice. Mix it well

Take a tall glass and add ice cream into it

Add some whipped cream on top

Pour the coffee and top it up again with some whipped cream

Mazagran

Things needed: Fresh espresso shots, lemon, white sugar or honey and some ice

Directions: