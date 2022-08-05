International Beer Day 2022: 5 unique ways to use beer for hair and skin

August 6 marks International Beer Day every year. The day was founded by Jesse Avshalomovn in the year 2007 in Santa Cruz, California. Till 2012, the day was celebrated on August 5. However, after taking a poll, the founder changed it to the first Friday of August.

While the day is celebrated to enjoy the alcoholic beverage with friends and to celebrate the people who brew and serve our beer, we can also take some time to appreciate the plethora of ways it can be used for skin and hair.

Beer for Hair

Apple cider vinegar mixed with beer and jojoba oil

If you are looking for a natural conditioner, take a bowl and empty down a beer bottle along with apple cider vinegar and jojoba oil jars. This mixture helps soften the hair and improve its texture.

Beer wash

If you have a beer lying around in your house somewhere and you want an instant shine on your tresses, just go for a beer wash. After using your regular shampoo, rinse your hair with some beer and massage it thoroughly to the roots. Let it sit for a minute and then rinse with cold water.

Hair beer mask

You can mix beer with a number of readily-available kitchen ingredients like coconut oil, egg, honey or even strawberry to make a nourishing hair mask.

Beer for Skin

Beer face mask

Did you know that you can get rid of acne breakouts with a homemade beer face mask in a few weeks? Several influencers use a beer face pack at home because it is effective, cheap and super easy to make. All you need to do is take half a tablespoon of beer and mix it with 1 egg white and a few drops of almond oil. And voila, the mask is ready.

Toner for skin

If you mix a little lemon juice with beer, you can instantly make an elixir that clears blocked pores and lightens brown acne spots.