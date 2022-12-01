Instagram 'influencer' kicks a dog and calls herself animal lover in a viral video

A video of a woman went viral in which she can be seen kicking and abusing a dog and bursting into laughter. The video received a lot of outrage on social media as users condemned the insensitivity of the self-acclaimed social media influencer. Soon after the video became viral over the internet, people started looking up the person and her profile to report the incident and her account to the authorities for her obnoxious behaviour.

How can you be so insensitive toward these voiceless souls



If you cant love them dont hurt them #AnimalAbuse#DogsOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/8HaC2zD7Ea — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) November 30, 2022 ×

Later it was found that the woman's name was Kiran Kajal with a follower count of 1.21 lakh. Facing outrage over her outrageous act, she took to her Instagram account to issue an apology. In the video, she can be heard saying, "..it was unintentional, and nothing was pre-planned....it happened at the moment...I got scared by the dog...I am an animal lover."

Kajal also said sorry for the foul language she used in the viral video justifying that it is common for the people of Delhi and Mumbai to use such words in the first instance. Her apology also faced criticism as social media users said the dog did not come towards her and did not attack either. It was more of a planned video and the content creator even laughed after kicking and abusing the video.