Inside Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's poop emoji-themed birthday party

Like mother like daughter. The Kardashians always manages to create headlines for their birthday celebration and now their kids are doing the same. Kim's eldest child North West turned eight recently and to celebrate her special day, the kid demanded a rather uncoventional theme!



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter opted for a poop emoji-themed birthday party and to fulfil her wish, the mom of four turned everything from costumes to balloons into her kids favourite emoji. 'The Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared photos from her firstborn's celebration, which she described as "Poop Diddy Scoop kinda slumber party.". The pictures, videos showed everyone wearing poop emoji onesies.

North West having a poop-themed birthday party and forcing all of her friends to dress up like like poop might be the thing that finally breaks my brain beyond repair. pic.twitter.com/n79SkRyIep — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) June 16, 2021 ×

“Oh my gosh how cute?! How funny she (North) wanted a poop emoji theme?" Kim can be heard saying off-camera.

North west had a poop emoji themed birthday party...... I will be having one next year pic.twitter.com/rsPOWKVp6o — ugleigh (global IT support) (@Ugleighjo_) June 16, 2021 ×

In case you missed it, Kim wrote her a warm note on Instagram for her daughter. ''My firstborn baby North is 8 years old today!” Kim wrote. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and I so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you!''

Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from North's father Kanye in February this year after nearly 7 years of marriage. The former couple share 4 kids together- North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, Psalm, 2.