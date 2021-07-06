Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's intimate wedding, see pics

Two days after they tied the knot in Oklahoma, singer Gwen Stefani and her new husband, Blake Shelton shared inside photos of the intimate wedding on social media.

Stefani, looking gorgeous in a Vera Wang outfit, shared series of images of the couple from their wedding day which had only close family and friends in attendance. The couple exchanged vows on July 3 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch where the country singer built a chapel a few months back in order to marry Stefani there.



"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! @blakeshelton i love you," wrote Stefani in one post where she and Shelton can be seen cosying up on top of a cliff.

Another photo has Stefani changing from her wedding gown to a tulle and long white boots waving her bridal bouquet seated next to Shelton who is dressed in denim and shirt and waistcoat driving a golf cart.



Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, began dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on the music reality show 'The Voice.' Back then the two were newly divorced.



Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement in October 2020.