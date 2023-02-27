Indian retailer Fabindia scraps $482 million IPO amid uncertain market conditions

Indian apparel retailer Fabindia said on Monday it has withdrawn its plan for a $482 million initial public offering amid rough market conditions, becoming the latest company to scrap listing plans as interest rate worries pressure stock markets.

The 62-year-old company, popular for its sustainable and traditional Indian wear, said it may consider going public in the future and that several global ESG-focused funds had expressed an interest to invest. It did not give details.

Fabindia's move to pull its IPO plans comes after e-commerce firm Snapdeal and wearable electronics company boAt pulled their IPOs due to uncertain market conditions in the past few months, while jewellery retailer Joyalukkas also scrapped such plans.

"Sentiment is weak now. Most of these companies are looking to raise money at higher valuations than is possible in the market right now, and there is no proper appetite," said Hemang Jani, equity strategist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

India's benchmark Nifty 50 stock index is down over 4% so far this year on worries that major central banks will raise rates for longer to fight persistently high inflation.

Shares of Fabindia's listed rivals Vedant Fashions, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Arvind Fashions are down 14%-21% this year.