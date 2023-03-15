Indian author Perumal Murugan's novel Pyre shortlisted for International Booker 2023

Indian author Perumal Murugan's acclaimed 2013 novel Pyre has been shortlisted for the International Booker 2023. Originally in the Tamil language like Murugan's other novels and called Pookkuzhi, the novel was translated into English by Aniruddhan Vasudevan and published in 2016. Vasudevan had also translated Murugan's 2010 novel Maathorubhagan into One Part Woman. Murugan has explored caste-based violence and hatred through his stories, and Pyre is no different. As reported by The Hindu, the author expressed elation at the news. “I am extremely happy as it is the first Tamil novel that has found a place in the International Booker longlist,” he said.

What is Pyre all about?

Pyre's story revolves around the relationship between a young Dalit woman named Saroja and a young man named Kumaresan, who belongs to a higher caste. Despite the social and cultural barriers that exist between them, Saroja and Kumaresan fall in love and decide to elope. However, their plans are disrupted when they are caught by the villagers and brought back.

As punishment for their transgression, the villagers decide to hold a "pyre" ceremony, in which Saroja and Kumaresan are publicly shamed and forced to purify themselves through a ritual involving fire. The novel explores the emotional and psychological impact of this punishment on the couple and their families, as well as the wider social and cultural context in which it takes place.

Who is Perumal Murugan?

Born on March 13, 1966, in Tamil Nadu, India, Murugan is a noted Indian author and has published several critically acclaimed works of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry in Tamil.

He gained widespread recognition with his aforementioned novel Madhorubhagan, published in 2010. The novel, which deals with issues of caste and sexuality, was highly controversial and sparked protests from some groups in Tamil Nadu. However, it also won numerous awards and established Murugan as one of the most prominent Tamil writers of his generation.

What is the International Booker Prize?

It is an annual literary award that is given to a single book translated into English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. The prize is awarded to the best work of fiction written in any language, and the winner is chosen by a panel of judges based on the quality of the translation and the original work.

The International Booker Prize was launched in 2005, and it is a counterpart to the Booker Prize, which is awarded to the best novel written in English and published in the UK. The prize money for the International Booker Prize is £50,000, which is shared equally between the author and the translator of the winning book.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE