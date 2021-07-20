Impossible Jones: A comic where thief becomes a superhero

An upcoming comic book will drive you back to mystery if that was your thing.

Titled ‘Impossible Jones’, the comic is about a thief who tricks a city into believing that she is their protector. It’s centered on a thief with the newfound superpower to shape-shift. As she learns, it’s easier to rob New York City blind if its police and citizens believe she’s the only superhero standing in the way between them and dire threats. But one misstep and her plans will go awry.

‘Impossible Jones’ hails from writer Karl Kesel, known for his work on DC titles such as ‘Harley Quinn’ and ‘Adventures of Superman’, and artist David Hahn, whose credits include ‘Batman ’66’ and ‘Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane’.

In a statement, Karl Kesel said, “I’m thrilled Impossible Jones is part of Team Scout— and even more thrilled they made room for a ‘seasoned comics pro’ like myself alongside some of the most exciting new comics and creators coming out today. I’ve had tons of fun playing in other people’s sandboxes— on Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad, Superman, Superboy, Fantastic four, Spider-man, Daredevil, etc.— but it doesn’t come close to the soul-satisfying adrenal-rush of working on a creator-owned book like IMP. It’s a wild ride— and it’s just getting started!”

The rest of the team includes colorist Tony Aviña, lettering by Comicraft and editor Nicole D’Andria, with production from Joel Rodriguez.

The book is expected to debut in September.