Hug Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, quotes, images, status for, WhatsApp, Instagram

Hug Day 2023: Hug day is the sixth day on the Valentine's week’s calendar and is celebrated by couples all around the world. On this day people give their partners a tight hug to show them how much they love them. A hug represents embracing your partner for who they are, with all their flaws and shortcomings. The day falls two days before Valentine’s Day on 12 February. Generally, all couples give hugs to each other now and then, but this day has a special place in the hearts of young couples. Hugging someone is not just an expression of love but also a way to make someone feel secure and comfortable.

Hugs are a form of endearment towards our loved ones and indicate support, comfort, affection, friendship, and solace. When words are not enough to express affection and emotional warmth, a hug comes into play. So on this day, give your partner a tight bear hug and make them feel extra special.

Hug Day 2023: Wishes

1. There is one gift that can’t be given without taking it back, which is why I give you a hug. Happy Hug Day!

2. Sending you a hug from across the miles so warm and tight that even the distances would disappear.

3. A warm embrace to my sweetheart, I adore you very much. Happy Hug Day, cherished!

4. A hug is a treasured memory and cherished moment shared by us. Happy Hug Day 2023!

5. Whenever you are this far away, I recall the time you gave me a tight embrace. Happy Hug Day to you! 6. May everyone receive a warm and loving hug from someone special on Hug Day.

7. May all those who are feeling lonely or sad find comfort in a hug from a friend.

8. May people embrace their loved ones with open arms, reminding them of their unconditional love.

9. May those who are away from their family and friends be surrounded by virtual hugs and love.

10. May we all take a moment to hug someone and make their day brighter.

Hug Day 2023: Greetings

1. May hugs bring joy and happiness to every heart on this special day.

2. May we spread love and kindness through every hug we give and receive.

3. May we learn to give hugs freely, without judgement or reservation.

4. May we use the power of hugs to heal wounds, both physical and emotional.

5. May Hug Day be a day of love, peace, and happiness for all. 6. Let's give each other a warm squeeze, it's Hug Day after all!

7. Bear hugs or butterfly kisses? You choose, it's Hug Day!

8. Put your arms around me, it's Hug Day and I'm all yours!

9. On this day of hugs, let's spread love and joy, cheek to cheek!

10. A hug a day keeps the grumps away, especially on Hug Day!

Hug Day 2023: Quotes

1. "Hugging has no unpleasant side effects and is all-natural. There are no batteries to replace, it's inflation-proof, non-fattening, and non-taxable." - Barbara De Angelis

2. "Hugs are the universal language of kindness." - Dasah Ghadamian

3. "A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more." - Princess Diana

4. "A hug is a handshake from the heart." - Unknown

5. "A hug is like a boomerang - you get it back right away." - Bil Keane 6. "A hug is an amazing thing. It's just the perfect way to show the love we're feeling but can't find the words to say." - Bear Hugs

7. "Hugs are the perfect medicine." - Unknown

8. "Hugs are like kisses with your arms." - Unknown

9. "Hugs are the glue that holds relationships together." - Unknown