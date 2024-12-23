Mumbai

Dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge have not quite transformed into apps which can lead to matrimony. As the name ‘dating app’ suggests, the apps are intended towards dating. “Most dating apps might not even lead to dating but translate simply to one night stands. Hence, there is a need for other apps for serious dating that leads to marriage” says Reena Motiwala, 26, resident of Mumbai.

“Young adults increasingly prefer to get to know their partner before committing to marriage. Dating apps have created a cultural shift in the process of marriage” says Tania Sondhi, co-founder of the matrimonial app MatchMe.

MatchMe is an invite-only application which ensures strict screening before adding anyone to the app. “Every applicant undergoes a screening process which includes a video call with both co-founders of the app. Here we ensure the network remains exclusive and has like minded individuals. We also conduct psychometric testing to align user’s values, interests and lifestyle” says Mishi Mehta the co-founder of MatchMe.

Psychometric tools have been a scientifically backed method to access a person’s nature, core beliefs and personality. Conducting psychometric tests to match people for marriage might be the future of the wedding matchmaker industry. There was certainly a gap in the process of wedding matchmaking where people were not able to verify how their match suggestion had been picked. They simply called it luck or destiny. This is depicted by the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking. However, with psychometric testing, it is possible to suggest matches to people based on personality, future outlook and commonality of goals.

There are an overwhelming number of options people can choose from on dating apps like Bumble, Hinge and Tinder. This causes confusion in the process of finding a partner and leads to people using the app like an online shopping cart carousel. “Someone I was talking to for five months on Tinder ghosted me suddenly. Later, my friends told me he might have been seeing multiple partners at the same time”, says Jhanvi Mehta, 23, college student at DU.

“Suggesting limited matches on the app ensures people put serious consideration into exploring the match, also that there is less decision fatigue and superficial interactions” says Tania Sondhi.

There is a significant mindset shift in dating and marriage in India. This has come from the financial freedom both men and women have in a relationship.”Marriage is a traditional milestone that families look forward to. However, individuals in India are also more open to casual relationships. This is where we see traditions and modernity blend in together.” says Mehta.

“Though I had significant casual relationships in the past, the sort of girl my family expected me to marry was quite different. I later realised the sort of girl I wanted to marry was also different from what my family wanted yet not like the girls I dated”, reflects Harsh Singh, 28, a resident of Jaipur. It is interesting to observe how marriage involves significant thought about the personality of the individuals who are getting married. It is key to place them at a forefront. While traditionally, parents have been key decision-makers in everything to do with marriage, putting individuals are the forefront is necessary.

While India has a steadily increasing divorce rate, there is also a small percentage of people who are opting out of marriage altogether. However, this could also be because people have not found the right match yet. “Individuals are taking longer to say yes to potential partners. They are also spending more time to find themselves, this makes the process of finding a partner more challenging.” says Sondhi.

Matrimonial apps on the market also have a significant number of scams. People asking for dowry and parents posing as the individual looking to get married. Amidst this noise, the personal touch is lost and people are often left wondering how to connect with the Individual at a deeper level. Screening in apps ensures people are well educated, parents' expectations are not related to financials, both parties are financially secure and other points along the lines.

While dating has transformed with dating apps, matrimony is also transforming with matchmaking apps that are launching. It would be fascinating to see what the future of this space holds.