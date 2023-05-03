Hollywood paps mistake Alia Bhatt for Aishwarya Rai at Met Gala; netizens call it 'Tommy, Jhandeya' revenge

Looking like an angel straight from heaven, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her grand Met Gala debut on Monday in a Prabal Gurung creation. As she was posing for the paps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, something odd happened on the red carpet. A few Hollywood paps mistook her for another Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A video of the same is currently going viral on social media.

Alia maintained her calm and composure and didn't bother to correct the paps. She kept smiling and posing graciously as paps shouted, "Look here, Aishwarya."

Another user penned, "They are taking revenge for Jhandeya and Tommy" And, one wrote, "American paps taking their 'yeh shakira hai kya (is this Shakira)' revenge"

For those unaware, paps at Mumbai's NMACC event mispronounced American celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Zendaya's names and a video compilation of the same went viral online in March.

Alia arrived at the venue with fashion designer Prabal Gurung, wearing an ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with 100,000 hand-beaded pearls from the 44-year-old Nepalese–American's collection.

Sharing his experience of collaborating with Alia, the designer wrote in an Instagram post, "It was my dearest friend Karan Johar’s 40th birthday in Mumbai, where I first met Alia. ⁠I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her. A petite ingénue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone’s expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She’s a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she’s a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special.⁠"

Prabal added, "We’ve talked about a Met moment for a long time. I have invited her before, but she’s always been wise enough to say let’s wait. This time however, she felt it was the right moment, so she said yes and off we went to our wildest imaginations along with Anaita to create a homage to Karl that celebrated her heritage (100,000 pearls hand embroidered in Mumbai), my love for Karl (he is my master, and yes he did give me my CVFF award) and all made in New York. "

At the end of the post, he revealed that the extravagant gown was inspired by Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look. ⁠

