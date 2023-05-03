Met Gala Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra or Pedro Pascal, who styled Valentino's Fall 2023 look better?

Chilean-born American actor Pedro Pascal, 48, picked a red-black custom look by Valentino for fashion's biggest night out held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City every year. The custom designer ensemble was inspired by Valentino's Fall 2023 Black-tie collection.

Featuring a red oversized shirt, red double wool oversized coat with scarf, black wool shorts, and black silk faille tie with gold metal V, Pedro's outfit gave an edge to his Met Gala appearance. He paired it with black socks, gold rings and combat boots.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who attended the event with her husband Nick Jonas, incidentally picked the same look from the fall collection for the afterparties. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and a side-train. She completed the look with hoop earrings, classic black block heels, and an extravagant hairdo.

Priyanka's red carpet look at the main event made a lot of noise too. Be it her stunning black-white Valentino gown or her expensive Bulgari neckpiece, everything about PeeCee's look grabbed eyeballs. She ticked all the boxes. The strapless dress featured a black bow detail and a black faille cape with a white bow. Nick picked a finely tailored signature black suit to complement his ladylove.

The annual fundraiser event has been organised and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum's annual fashion exhibition. This year's exhibition is focused on legendary fashion Karl Lagerfeld.

The collection is titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and it honours the life and legendary career of the late designer, who passed away in 2019. It features more than 150 pieces, including sketches.

