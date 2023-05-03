Kylie Jenner denied entry at Met Gala afterparty? Here's the tea!

Reports are rife that The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner was denied entry at hospitality guru Richie Akiva, Doja Cat and Diddy's Met Gala afterparty at NYC's lower east side nightclub The Box, but the truth is that she couldn't enter the venue because there was a lot of chaos at the entrance gate and since she "prematurely got out of her car", organisers were not prepared to escort her inside.

"They wouldn't let her in," a witness told Page Six. "They shut the door down because it was over capacity."

However, another source told the publication that Kylie arrived at the venue after midnight to meet up with her sister Kendall Jenner and her rumoured beau Bad Bunny, who were already inside. But, she couldn't meet them since there were dozens of people clamouring to get to the entrance, causing a "chaotic scene".

"She prematurely got out of her car," Page Six quoted the source as saying. "Then she decided to go home because she didn’t want to be at a crowded party. She rarely goes to clubs."

Janelle Monae and Gossip Girl star Evan Mock also had to be turned away due to capacity. The cops even showed up at one point and helped manage the crowds and keep the street clear.

The lucky ones who managed to enter the party were Gisele Bundchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Mary J. Blige, Lil Nas X, Paris Hilton, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, FKA Twigs and Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Carrozzini. Chris Rock allegedly had some fun on the dance floor, while Teyana Taylor gave a surprise performance.

Kylie Jenner is not a party person. She hardly goes to clubs with her BFFs and prefers staying home instead of gulping alcohol at bars. So, it doesn't come as a shock that she decided to leave the party instead of struggling to get through the crowd.

