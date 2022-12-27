Historic fashion trends that are going to resurface in 2023

So many fashion trends from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s reappeared in 2022 that it was hard to keep count. And, according to the latest Depop's Fashion Themes study, 2023 is not going to be any different. Since we are going to witness several historic style trends making a comeback!

Fashion is ever-evolving and it is not unusual for current trends to combine fashion patterns from earlier decades. Scroll to see the top three historic style trends that are predicted to resurface in 2023.

Glam corsets from the Victorian era Chain mail outfits inspired by AD 500 fashion Barbie-esque neon from 1980s

Glam corsets from the Victorian era

Victorian-glam corsets are set to return in their full glory in 2023. According to Depop's report, corsets increased by 392 per cent in searches in recent months. And, where there is demand, there is supply. So, get ready to welcome the gorgeous garment hailing from European courts of the Middle Ages as they are returning in various forms which exalt the body without constraining it.

They pair well with skirts, denim pants and even gowns, if styled correctly. They also accentuate your curves and give you an hourglass figure that just screams "sexy".

Chain mail outfits inspired by AD 500 fashion

Fashionistas are once again looking for ways to incorporate a whimsical celestial vibe into their OOTDs. As a result, chain mail, which was used as armour back in the 4th century BC by Celts, has seen a 265 per cent increase in searches in the last few months. So, if you, too, are looking to embrace fairytale-esque fashion in the coming year, don't be afraid to reach as far back as the fourth century for some style inspiration.

Barbie-esque neon from 1980s

Last but not the least, we have barbie-esque neons re-emerging from the ashes like a phoenix. The Depop's report claims that neons, which ruled the aesthetics in the '80s, will be making headlines in 2023 too. And, Greta Gerwig's barbie set, which is set to drop in the summer of 2023, stands proof of the same.

Other than that, colour blocking and layered textures will continue to rule the fashion industry in the coming twelve months.

