Hilaria Baldwin breaks silence following Spanish accent controversy

Hilaria Baldwin has broken her long silence on social media, post her accent controversy.

Following the controversy surrounding her heritage, the yoga instructor returned to Instagram with a photo of herself, husband Alec Baldwin, and their five children: daughter Carmen, and sons Raphael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo."I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow," she began her caption. "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry.

"I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we've built together."





After Baldwin shared a video on Instagram on December 20 where her accent appeared to be missing, online users were quick to call her out for it.

Baldwin previously said she was raised in Mallorca, Spain, but online users disputed that she grew up in Massachusetts.

Some folks who knew her growing up claimed she wasn't Spanish and was raised in Massachusetts, confirming with yearbook pictures. She made the media rounds speaking with a Spanish accent, People reported. Days after accusations about her heritage surfaced, Baldwin addressed the controversy in an Instagram video, explaining where she was born and where she grew up.





"This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking—I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain," she said on December 27.

"My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."