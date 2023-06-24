Here's how Beyonce's dancer saved her from big wardrobe malfunction on stage - watch

Beyonce was saved by a big wardrobe malfunction at her recent gig in Hamburg, Germany, and all thanks go to one of her dancers. As part of her Renaissance Tour, Queen Bey was performing in Germany in a hot pink dress when one of the dancers jumped on in front of the singer to avoid the big wardrobe malfunction.

On Wednesday, Beyonce gave an energetic performance in the Barbie pink sequin outfit with a cutout in the front. While performing on her hit song, "Break My Soul'' one of the straps of her halter neck dress started to slip and caught the eyes of one of the brothers from the French dance group Les Twin. After noticing the wardrobe malfunction that was about to happen, he quickly jumped in front of Beyonce and smartly grabbed her hand and placed it on her breast, indicating to fix it, and potentially saved her from a nip-slip moment.

The singer simply turned and smiled at him.

The moment was very quick but it captured concertgoers' attention. Soon, the video of the scene went viral on social media platforms, with netizens praising the dancer.

"The professionalism, the slickness, the simplicity in his movement, placing her own hand where she needed to cover! too good,'' one user wrote.

Ever since the start of her world tour one month ago, the 41-year-old singer has been performing in some of the most stunning outfits.

