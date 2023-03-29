Hello you! Julia Roberts debuts new haircut and we think it's the hottest hairdo for 2023

Is it finally time to bring back the fringe? Did it ever die, honestly? Julia Roberts’ new hairstyle will make you want to grab that pair of scissors and do a little DIY on yourself as the Hollywood star stepped out in a new hairdo and left us all in awe of her (if we weren’t already!)

Julia Roberts stepped out with a fringe and shorter hair as she attended a Watches and Wonders event in Geneva. The haircut features a freshly cut full fringe that frames her head perfectly.

Check out her stunning new look here:

Julia joined a panel discussion around sustainability as part of her partnership with luxury jewellery brand Chopard. Her style statement was on point as she power suited for the event in a white ensemble featuring a matching vest, jacket, and pants. She accessorised with a wraparound watch on her right wrist.

Earlier this year, Julia Roberts had gone back to her signature 90s red hair. It skyrocketed the demand for that hair colour and with this haircut, it seems fringe just made its entry to the most-wanted celebrity hairstyle of 2023 list.

As for films, Julia Roberts will next be seen in a movie called Leave the World Behind, based on the book by Rumaan Alam. The film will be released on December 7, 2023. The film includes stars like Kevin Bacon, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and others. The film is currently in post-production.

