Heidi Klum dresses up as a giant worm for her annual Halloween gala, see pics

Trust Heidi Klum to create headlines with her Halloween costume. On Monday, Klum suitably shocked and surprised everyone as she unveiled her Halloween costume for this year. The former supermodel dressed as a realistic-looking gigantic worm for her annual Halloween bash.

Klum hosted her 21st annual Halloween party in New York on Monday. The parties are known to be biggest event on Halloween every year and Klum is known for turning up each year in epic costumes.

Her spooky get-up was part of a couple's costume. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

The costume was unveiled on Amazon Prime's Instagram page. The 'America's Got Talent' judge was seen spinning around in the costume like a worm.

"Trick or treat, now to see who I will be," Klum is seen mouthing before the dramatic reveal. "Happy Halloworm! love, @heidiklum," the caption read.

REPORT: Heidi Klum will be taking over the role of Sandworm in Dune: Part Two pic.twitter.com/IkMuIX1SER — Taietsarón:sere (@tai_leclaire) November 1, 2022 ×

No like I’m CACKLING over Heidi Klum’s halloween look like it’s so cursed she is so brave pic.twitter.com/TvtaG4UEM7 — VETTA BORNE (@vettaborne) November 1, 2022 ×

In a previous interview, Klum had said that she enjoyed hosting Halloween parties to encourage people to "step out of their comfort zone."

"I think it is fun for people to be someone else for the night," Klum said of the party, which was presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur. "I think that people in general love to be scared."

Earlier this week, she had teased her costume and called it "claustrophobic" and "a lot" without revealing what it was.

Klum's past costumes include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from "Shrek" and the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

