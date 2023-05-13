Healthy body image starts early! Are we primed to hate our appearance from a young age?

As young children, we are often praised for our appearance and cute outfits. But as we grow older, we become increasingly aware of societal expectations around beauty and body image. Children’s opinions of their bodies form at a very young age and continue to be shaped throughout adolescence and into adulthood.

Research suggests that children as young as 3 years old can have body image issues. While parents generally see early childhood as a time of innocence, where children are not yet preoccupied with their physical appearance or self-awareness, it's important to recognise that family socialisation during this period can have an impact on certain aspects of a child's body-related self-concept. Factors such as healthy sexuality, body confidence, body acceptance, and even early indicators of body size preferences can be shaped by familial influences that may start as early as preschool.

The messages that children receive from their environment - from family members, peers, media, and other sources – also can have a significant impact on their body image. For example, if a child is constantly told that they need to lose weight or look a certain way to be accepted, they may internalise these messages and develop negative beliefs about their body.

From unrealistic beauty standards in media to peer pressure to conform to a certain appearance, the concepts of body dissatisfaction are becoming more prevalent among children and teenagers. Research has shown that negative body image can have a range of negative effects on mental health, including depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.

One research revealed that 70 per cent of its female respondents felt pressure to conform to an idealised image of beauty. Another study published in the journal Paediatrics found that exposure to thin-ideal media was associated with increased body dissatisfaction among adolescent girls. Another study in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that girls who reported being teased about their weight in childhood were more likely to have body dissatisfaction and engage in unhealthy weight-control behaviours as teenagers. Another study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders found that girls who were told to lose weight by their parents had a higher risk of developing eating disorders.

Steps to promote healthy body image among young people, therefore, are the need of the hour. Studies suggest that parents, teachers, and other adults can play a key role in shaping children's beliefs about their bodies. One approach is to focus on health and wellness rather than appearance. For example, rather than emphasising the need to be thin, parents can encourage children to be physically active and eat a balanced diet. Additionally, promoting positive self-talk and body acceptance can help children develop healthy relationship with their bodies.

Healthy body image starts early, and the messages that children receive from their environment can have a significant impact on their beliefs about their bodies. By promoting positive body image and focusing on health and wellness rather than appearance, you can help many around you.