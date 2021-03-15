Harry Styles ups the fashion game at Grammys 2021

Harry Styles is bending the fashion rules in the music industry, just like the flamboyant 70s. When it comes to fashion, Styles believe in making a statement, and he did the same with his Grammys 2021 appearance.

For his first Grammys performance, the 27-year-old singer opened the virtual/in-person hybrid event with a performance of his hit song, 'Watermelon Sugar,' wearing a black leather suit from Gucci. To complete the look, Styles -- with the help of his stylist, Harry Lambert -- accessorized with a bold and playful green faux fur boa.







The artist made sure to take full advantage of this head-turning accessory during his performance, eventually tossing it to the side before finishing the song and showcasing his iconic chest tattoos.

Later he also donned a lavender-hued option on the red carpet, accompanying brown flare pants, a V-neck knit sweater, white boots, and a statement-making plaid vest, again, all by Gucci.









What's more? The iconic manicure and beautifully done statement nails of the singer turned heads.

Styles, who received his first-ever Grammy nominations this year, also won in the Best Pop Performace category for his catchy song 'Watermelon Sugar' is up for Best Pop Solo Performance. His album Fine Line, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. Additionally, Styles' "Adore You" music video received a nomination in the Best Music Video category. Read the full list of winners here.