Harry has spoken to William and Charles post the Oprah interview, the family has not reached out to Meghan 

Days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired on TV, Harry reportedly had spoken to his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.

US TV host Gayle King, who is friends with the couple, revealed on her show 'CBS This Morning' that she had checked on the couple post the interview and that Harry had indeed spoken to his family post the interview.



"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," she revealed.

While the family has spoken to Harry, no one has reached out to Meghan Markle so far, King further revealed.



"I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still, no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time," she added.

Known to be close to the Duchess of Sussex, King said that Markle could support all the claims she made during the recent Oprah interview.

She said, "Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah`s interview. Everything."



Gayle`s statements were similar to that of Meghan`s friend and actor Janina Gavankar, who last week had told the British show `This Morning` that "there are many emails and texts" that support Meghan`s claims.



Responding to the statement by the Buckingham Palace`s reaction to the interview, Janina said, "I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don`t, because we lived through it with them."



Days before Harry and Meghan`s Oprah interview, a British newspaper had reported that the Duchess of Sussex faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time working as a royal at Kensington Palace.



These allegations were strongly refuted by Meghan`s office.King who also attended Markle`s New York City baby shower in 2019, said on Tuesday, "The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there`s an ongoing investigation about bullying from Meghan Markle when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is. You know, she`s really a very sweet, caring person."

During the interview, Markle revealed that there were "concerns and conversations" about her children`s skin colour.

She further revealed that she was denied help when she felt suicidal and that a disagreement with Kate Middleton left her in tears ahead of her wedding, among many other bombshell revelations.

