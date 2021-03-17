Fundraiser to pay off Harry and Meghan's $14mn estate shut down after raising $110

A fundraiser set up to pay off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Calfornia estate - costing a whopping $14.6 million- has been shut down after raising merely $110.



Calfornia-based Anastasia Hanson had set up the GoFundMe page two days after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired. Hanson reportedly wanted strangers to support the couple and insisted she did not start it as a joke.



During the interview, Prince Harry had stated that his family had cut him off financially and that he had been relying on the inheritance left to him by his mother, the late Princess Diana.



Hanson said she initiated the fundraiser as she felt sorry for the couple.



The page set up by Hanson stated she wanted 2 million of Harry and Meghan's fans to donate $5 each so they could reach the goal of $10 million. The page has now been removed.



The page had read, "I am Anastasia Hanson of Ventura, California and I am raising funds to pay off the mortgage for the Montecito, California home of Harry and Meghan.



"After their interview, I was moved with compassion to help get their home paid off. As they are now financially independent, this will help and be a loving gift."



The archived record of the page shows that only $110 was raised and only three people including Hanson herself had contributed to the cause.

"I like to help people and help them in any way I can," she told The Sun. "That gives me happiness. If you needed a home, I'd do the same for you. It's a good deed."

She said she was aware that Harry and Meghan had signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify but still was keen to do her bit.

Harry and Meghan, during the interview, told Oprah that they did not have plans initially to sign deals with Netflix or Spotify when they stepped down from their roles in the royal family. They had to rethink later after they were cut off from the family and not offered any financial assistance.