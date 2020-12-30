Harry and Meghan's son Archie makes podcast debut wishing people 'Happy New Year'

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle debuted their son Archie on their holiday podcast as he wished people all over the world a ‘Happy New Year’ with some help from his parents.

In a new podcast that had the Sussexes talk about life and future plans, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called on famous friends to reflect on 2020. These friends included Sir Elton John, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, Stacey Abrams and James Corden.

Harry and Meghan said “Love always wins”, a reflection on their new life in California after having stepped down from their “royal duties”. Harry said, “We're glad you're here. As we all know, it's been a year. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.”

Meghan Markle added, “And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season.”

Harry continued: “And in too many instances people weren't able to be at a loved one's side or say goodbye as they would have wished”, and Meghan said, “We also want to thank healthcare workers, frontline service workers, and so many others for their sacrifices.”

The podcast also had Meghan say, “From us I'll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins” before introducing Archie who she asked if he was having fun, to which he replied “fun” and then wished people “Happy New Year” after some prompt from his parents. Interestingly, Archie has an American accent. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie feature in 2020 Christmas card

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have signed a deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth up to £30million. The working partnership comes a few months after the couple signed a Netflix deal, to produce a range of programmes and series, rumoured to be worth more than £100 million.

