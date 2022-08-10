Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022:  Know history, significance, wishes to share

The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan honours the sacred link that exists between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. Sisters tie a protecting thread around their brothers' hand on this day, while brothers pledge to protect them. Also known as Rakhi, the Indian festival is a celebration of the enduring love that exists between brothers and sisters. Rakhi is a celebration that honours siblings' unconditional love and compassion. This is the day dedicated to sibling love. Our first best buddies in life are our siblings. Siblings are one of the most essential individuals in our life, from rescuing us from our parents' reprimands to supporting us in our first-midnight escape to lending us their shoulders to weep on when we are in trouble. Let us celebrate this day by doing everything we can for our siblings so that we can appreciate this link for the rest of our lives.

This year's Raksha Bandhan will take place on August 11. According to the Drikpanchang muhurat, Raksha Bandhan happens between 08:51 and 09:13 p.m. on August 11.



Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date and Time:

Bhadra Raksha Bandhan End Time-08:51 pm

Bhadra Punchha Raksha Bandhan -05:17 pm to 06:18 pm

Bhadra Mukha Raksha Bandhan -06:18 pm to 08:00 pm

Purnima Tithi begins on August 11, 2022, at 10:38 a.m.

At 7:05 a.m. on August 12, 2022

Historic Significance of Raksha Bandhan:



According to Hindu tradition, during the time of Mahabharat, Lord Krishna cut his finger on his Sudarshan chakra by accident. To halt the flow of blood, Princess Draupadi tore a piece of cloth from her saree and wrapped it around his wound. Lord Krishna was astounded by this gesture, which he saw as a sacred thread. That day, he was determined to defend Draupadi at any cost.

Raksha Bandhan Wishes, Images, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status

As the love goes by, the love between a brother and sister multiplies with caring and sharing. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022



Happy Raksha Bandhan!! May your wishes come true and may each of your days be filled with joy and smiles too!

Having you is like having a best friend I can’t get rid of. I know whatever I do, you will still be there. Happy Rakhi

Dearest Sister, this Raksha Bandhan I promise I will have your back, and I will catch if you ever fall. You will always find me standing by your side no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan.



Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022! You are like both my mirror and my opposite with love and affection.



Happy Raksha Bandhan! I pray for your happiness and long life, may no evil touch you. Sending prayers and my best wishes.



You are the perfect annoying sister without whom I cannot imagine my life. Keep on annoying me like that my lovely sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan to You!