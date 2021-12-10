'Happy Anniversary My Love': Sacha Baron Cohen pens loving tribute to his wife Isla Fisher

Hollywood actor Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are celebrating 20 years of togetherness.



Marking their two decades as a couple, Cohen and Isla Fisher paid a heartfelt tribute to each other. Both Isla and Sacha took to Instagram to share adorable photos with each other and penned an emotional message.



Sharing the photos, Fisher wrote in her caption, "Happy Anniversary ❤️ 20 YEARS. If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh."

Sacha also dropped the same photos shared by his wife and wrote, "Happy Anniversary. 20 YEARS. If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh. Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

The couple met at a party in Sydney in 2002 and got married eight years later in a private ceremony in Paris in March 2010. The couple are parents to three children, Olive, 12, Elula, eight, and Montgomery, four.