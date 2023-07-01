Hailey Bieber slams 'twisted narrative' surrounding her alleged tiff with Selena Gomez

The internet has always been divided when it comes to Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Even though the two have always spoken in support of each other and have always slammed unwarranted hate that is mostly directed at Hailey, Instagram reels and YouTube shorts comparing the two and spreading speculations about their alleged feud often go viral.

Recently, Hailey appeared on the Bloomberg Originals series The Circuit With Emily Chang and commented on her TikTok drama involving Selena that unfolded earlier this year.

Calling out the "twisted and perpetuated narratives", the supermodel said, "I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez - this is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous." Hailey thinks that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not be ok with the kind of division the speculations cause. Also read: Hollywood actors extend contract talks just before deadline

Stating how badly she hates the idea of two women being pitted against one another, Hailey further added, "I don't like this whole idea of Team This Person and Team This Person. I'm just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together... I hate it. I've hated it since the beginning. And I think that kind of goes back to a little bit of just being misunderstood when it's like time and time again I don't know why I keep having to say, and we keep having to say, that there is no issue and there is no problem. It's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It's the world we live in, unfortunately."

Hailey also explained wearing a "nepo baby" tee in public. Stating that it's a little comment on the whole discourse, the 26-year-old pressed that it was not to poke fun at anyone but instead was her way of acknowledging that she comes from an accomplished family and embracing it.

Selena and Justin dated each other for around eight years. Justin broke up with Selena in March 2018. The pop star got engaged to Hailey the same year in July 2018.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE