Hailey Bieber-approved 'I'm Cold' makeup trend will help you create most angelic look this winter

Makeup and beauty trends come and go, TikTok ones even faster, but they do teach us a thing or two and are super fun to recreate. Currently, we have the 'I'm Cold' makeup trend making waves online and several celebrities are hopping on the bandwagon and trying it out. It was first introduced to the platform by social media creator Zoe Kim Kenealy, and since then it has been approved by thousands of users online. Recently, we also saw Hailey Bieber giving it a nod.

Wondering how you can ace this makeup trend with basic products that most of us have in our vanity boxes? Here's a quick guide to help you get the look right!

What is the trend all about?

For this makeup trend, you are supposed to mimic how you might look after spending a lot of time outside in the cold and chilly air. It's all about using pinks, reds and peaches to fake flushed cheeks, windburnt skin, red nose and a natural glow. According to MUAs, you have to place your blush lower on your cheekbones to create a fuller, flushed look, which is synonymous with the 'I'm cold' effect. But, make sure that you use a shade that naturally compliments your skin and doesn't look unflattering.

Now, let's head straight to the step-by-step makeup guide that will help you achieve the look in no time.

Step-by-step tutorial

Step 1 - Prep

Before starting any makeup look, you must prep and prime your face. After your usual Cleansing, Toning and Moisturising routine, use a hydrating primer that will give you a natural glow.

Step 2 - Base

Now, it's time to create a flawless base that looks semi-matte. First and foremost, colour correct your skin if you have blemishes, dark circles, scars, hyperpigmentation or any other skin issue that you wish to hide. Then use a concealer on top of the colour corrector to neutralise the shades. Finally, use a medium to full-coverage matte foundation and blend well.

Step 3 - Eyes

For your eyes, you just have to use a natural tint to add a hint of colour to your lids. Make sure that the shade matches your blusher for a natural look. Use a frosty white highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes to bring attention to the centre of your face.

fiz aquela trend do “I’m cold makeup” porém numa cidade que faz 30 graus todo dia, amaram? pic.twitter.com/GoaNUJOWGO — 𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖎𝖎𝖘 (@thaiismusic) November 19, 2022

Step 4 - Cheeks

Now, comes the most important part of this look! Apply a natural-looking blusher on the lower part of your cheekbones and blend well. Apply the same blusher on your nose and ears to get the windburnt look. Top it up with a frosty white highlighter.

Step 5 - Lips

Use the same tint that you used as an eyeshadow for your lips. Apply it only in the inner corners of your lips to get an ombre effect. Apply a shiny lip gloss on top.

Step 6 - Seal