Gwen Stefani takes a trip down the memory lane in the video of 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'

Gwen Stefani has released a new music video for her song, 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' on the first day of the year 2021.



While the video is new, some ensembles of Stefani pay homage to Stefani's most notable looks worn throughout her career. The video begins with a masked Stefani, 51, getting her hair and makeup done in a backstage setting before calling producer Steve Bermani to say she needed "more money" to make the video even better.

The music video goes on to offer a nostalgic journey through Stefani's closet, with the pop icon dressing up in a number of her most iconic looks from years past.

In scenes throughout the video, which sees Stefani interacting with various versions of herself, the songstress can be seen dressed in a number of outfits from her No Doubt days. Wearing a white v-neck tank top, oversized blue pants, face crystals, and bright red lipstick mirrors from the 1995 'Just a Girl' music video, Stefani looks nearly identical to her younger self.





She also brings back a polka-dotted dress reminiscent of the one worn in the 1996 music video for "Don't Speak,"

Prior to the video's debut on Friday, Stefani took to Instagram to show a comparison of how she appears in the video versus how she appeared in the 1990s, with her take on the "How it started vs. How it's going" meme.





'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' is Stefani’s first solo non-holiday release since the 2016 album, 'This Is What The Truth Feels Like.'

Since then, she's released a collection of holiday songs and collaborations, including some with her fiancé Blake Shelton. This past holiday season, they released the holiday song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas"

Shelton, 44, proposed in October while the couple was on vacation to the country star's Oklahoma ranch, where they are currently building a house. The two had been dating for five years after falling in love on the set of The Voice in 2015.