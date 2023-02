Gratitude has unique stress-busting effects, finds research

When it comes to your mental health, gratitude goes far beyond just happiness. Several studies, including the latest one published in January in the Journal of Psychophysiology, suggest that being grateful can make you more optimistic, feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve your overall health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.

In a new study, Irish researchers have discovered that gratitude has a unique stress-buffering effect on both reactions to and recovery from acute psychological stress, which often contributes to better cardiovascular health.

Knowing that stress affects humans and has an impact on their health and well-being, specifically causing high blood pressure and increasing cardiovascular morbidity and coronary heart disease, it is critical to understand our reactions to stress and determine whether there are any factors that can play key stress-buffering roles.

In the article titled 'Gratitude, affect balance, and stress-buffering: A growth curve examination of cardiovascular responses to a laboratory stress task', published in January in the Journal of Psychophysiology, Brian Leavy, Brenda H. O’Connell and Deirdre O’Shea propose that, although previous researches suggest that gratitude and affect-balance play key stress-buffering roles, to date little have been known about the impact of these variables on cardiovascular recovery from acute psychological stress.

That was the focus of the study conducted by the researchers of the Universities of Maynooth and Limerick in Ireland, who also sought to find out whether affect balance moderates the relationship between gratitude and cardiovascular reactions to acute psychological stress.

The research was carried out at the Irish University of Maynooth and it involved 68 undergraduate students (24 male and 44 female), aged between 18 and 57 years. This study used a within-subjects experimental design with lab tasks in which stress was induced on participants and then cardiovascular reactivity and recovery in response to this were measured.

The results showed that state gratitude predicted lower systolic blood pressure responses throughout the stress-testing period, which means that the state of gratitude has a unique stress-buffering effect on both reactions to and recovery from acute psychological stress. It was also found that affect balance amplifies the effects of state gratitude.

These findings have clinical utility as there are several low-cost gratitude interventions which can contribute to well-being. For example, previous research has shown how cardiac patients who make use of gratitude journals have better cardiovascular outcomes than those who do not.

Combined with the results of this study and previous work, gratitude may thus constitute a useful point of intervention for the improvement of our cardiovascular health.

