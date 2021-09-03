Grammy winner Dua Lipa to miss Met Gala for her Hollywood debut

Grammy-winning musician Dua Lipa will be missing the Met Gala event this year as she will be away shooting for her debut feature film 'Argylle', reports confirm.



TMZ has been informed by sources that the pop sensation is one of the many A-listers who has been invited to the high-on-fashion fundraising event to be held in New York City this month, but she had to decline the invite owing to her production commitment towards her film debut.

The 'Break My Heart' singer-songwriter is currently shooting for the film in the UK, reports suggest.



'Argylle' also features Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O'Hara and is being directed by Matthew Vaughn.

The 2021 Met Gala will be held on September 13 and is expected to see the presence of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Lupita Nyong'o, Camila Cabello, among others.



Dua Lipa had previously attended the 2019 Met Gala.