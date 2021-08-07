Dua Lipa’s multi-cutout vacay dress transports us to beachy days; pics

Grammy-winning songstress Dua Lipa is fashion forward—hands down!—and sure knows how to turn up the heat with her summer looks, especially while vacationing with her boyfriend Anwar Hadidi and their friends.



The ‘Love Again’ singer is currently in Ibiza, Spain, and has been giving us some major fashion goals with her looks from that trip.



During an outing to the beach, Lipa wore a beige minidress with multiple cutouts. She finished her look with a pair of heart-shaped hoop earrings and golden eye shadow.



Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share her look, captioning the same as, "★ 𝒲𝒶𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝒸𝒽𝒾𝓁𝒹 ★🧜🏼"



Check out her looks from the vacation (so far) here: