Graham Norton quits Twitter after JK Rowling criticised his comments on trans rights

Irish actor and talk show host Graham Norton deactivated his Twitter account after British author JK Rowling criticised him for his recent comments about the transgender community and cancel culture. But, his fans and followers came out in his support and started trending 'I Stand With Graham Norton' hashtag.

While he got highly praised by netizens for putting forth "one of the most sensible takes on cancel culture", the 'Harry Potter' writer, who often clashes with trans activists on social media, slammed him publically on Twitter and accused him of supporting those behind rape and death threats.

According to Deadline, the row started after Norton was commended by singer-songwriter Billy Bragg for his position on trans rights made at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

Rowling said that Bragg was “supporting rape and death threats” by backing Norton, who appeared to have actually said very little to spark the controversy.

When questioned on Rowling’s position on trans rights, Norton had said, “When I’m asked about it, I become a part of it. My voice adds nothing to that discussion and I’m sort of embarrassed that I’m somehow drawn into it.

“If people want to shine a light on those issues then talk to trans people. Talk to the parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to scientists. Talk to someone who can illuminate it in some way,” he added.

The comments were part of an answer to an initial question about ‘Monty Python’ star John Cleese, who often criticises what he sees as cancel culture.

Norton said so-called ‘cancel culture’ was another phrase for ‘accountability’ facing celebrities over their words.

However, while criticizing Bragg, Rowling wrote on Twitter, “Enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats. You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet.”

Neither Norton nor Bragg had referenced rape or death threats in their statements and following Rowling’s tweet, Norton has since deleted his @grahnort account.

(With inputs from agencies)