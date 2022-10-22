Glittery Vampire skin trend, inspired by Twilight, is making waves online - here's a beauty guide

It's time to move over 'Glass Skin' and make space for 'Glittery Vampire Skin' trend that has literally taken the digital space by storm. Inspired by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's 'The Twilight Saga', this beauty trend is all about having a shiny, glittery base instead of a matte one. Before we tell you how to achieve it, let's talk a bit about the origin of this trend.

What inspired the trend?

Considering that everyone is not as much of a Twilight fan as I am, here’s a quick reminder of what happens when a Twilight vampire steps into the sunlight. Unlike other fictional vampires, Edward Cullen, Alice Cullen, Emmett Cullen and other vampires in the Twilight series don’t burn in the sunlight, instead, they sparkle.

The sunlight actually casts a glitter-like glimmer onto their skin and gives that diamond-like feel. That's the reason why the Cullen family decided to make their abodes in Forks, which is a small, rainy city that gets minimal sunlight throughout the year.

After this quick refresher, let's learn from professional makeup artists how to recreate that shimmery base and hop on the 'Vampire Skin' trend. It's super easy to carry, goes well with smokey eyes and dark lips, and adds a glistening glow to your skin.

How to create the 'Vampire Skin' look?

In a video shared by pro-MUA Imon August, we can see that the Vampire Skin base is acheieved by mixing a sheer or medium coverage foundation with liquid glittery highlighter. Once you apply that all over your face, you must then dust some powder glitter in an icy white shade across your cheekbones, forehead, and nose with a brush.

According to another MUA, use a beauty blender to get rid of any harsh lines or strokes and avoid using powder products with this look.

For your lips, opt for a peach or coral shade and create an ombre effect to look like the Cullens.

Also, make sure that you top it up with a dewy makeup fixer or setting spray to add that extra glow to your skin.

Extra tips: