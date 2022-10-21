Celeb-inspired ethnic attires for Diwali

Diwali is just around the corner! Soon the festivities will begin and people will deck up in their prettiest outfits and click Instaworthy snaps. Have you decided what you are going to wear on the special day? If not, take outfit inspiration from your favourite B-town stars and curate a head-turning look.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. You can slay some scintillating outfits and carry dazzling accessories on the festival of lights. Here're some outfit ideas.

If you are in the mood to wear a black net saree, take style cues from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Accessorise your traditional outfit with silver bangles and rings. And, add a waist belt to the look if you wish to cinch your waist.

Deepika Padukone's gold and black sequin saree is another great outfit for Diwali. You can style it with matching stilettos, some jewellery and a clutch bag. For your makeup, you can opt for dramatic kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude lip shade.

You can also opt for a contemporary lehenga like Sonakshi Sinha and channel your inner fashionista.

Currently, plazzo set is in trend. They are super comfy and stylish and look great on all body types.

Here's another palazzo set from Janhvi's closet that is a must-have for festivals and special occasions.

Before you bid adieu to us, check out some fashion tips to slay ethnic attires like a pro.