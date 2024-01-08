Gillian Anderson dons vagina-embroidered gown by Gabriela Hearst at Golden Globes 2024

Gillian Anderson, renowned for her bold fashion choices, made a striking entrance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, sporting a custom ivory strapless gown by Gabriela Hearst. What sets this gown apart is the intricate embroidery, featuring a design inspired by vaginas.

In an interview with Deadline, the 55-year-old Sex Education star explained, "[I wore it] for so many reasons," emphasising its alignment with brand appropriateness. However, she later shared with PEOPLE that the floral inspiration of the dress, covered in peonies, was what she loved most about it.

According to the brand, each motif on the gown required 3.5 hours of meticulous embroidery. And, that every detail of the gown was meticulously designed to suit the grandeur of the Golden Globes red carpet.

Anderson complemented the daring look with Chopard jewels, including an 18k white gold necklace with a 10-carat pear-shaped yellow diamond.

Beyond the glamour, Anderson's hairstyle became a focal point. Embracing her natural beauty, she showcased a few wisps of grey roots amid her blonde hair, styled in a soft wave. Her makeup remained subtle, featuring a soft smokey eye and a pink lip.

