Gigi Hadid's mom shares rare glimpses of baby Khai on first birthday

This weekend was extra special for the Hadids as Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s first daughter Khai turned one on Sunday.

Grandmom Yolanda Hadid shared some pictures with Khai Hadid Malik on Instagram as netizens couldn’t get enough of the blonde hair girl, whose face the parents have not revealed in the public yet.

“Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….” Yolanda captioned the series. “No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!”

Aunty Bella also shared some never-seen-before pics and captioned them: “Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend.”

Meanwhile, mom Gigi kept it mum on the internet and did not share any pics of her angel.