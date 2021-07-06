Gigi Hadid writes open letter to media about photos of her daughter

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has written an open letter to the paparazzi, press and fan accounts regarding usage of photos of her daughter Khai. Hadid and beau Zayn Malik are parents to baby girl Khai Hadid Malik.



The letter, which Gigi shared on social media, requests fan accounts and the media to blur Khai's face from images captured in public.



Titled 'A letter from a Mamma,' the letter states, "As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world!"



Gigi mentions that her daughter is inquisitive and doesn't understand why she is covered up when out in public. " Although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places - a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from.



"I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC ... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures. I know the laws change State to State, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred - but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images," Hadid noted about how the media handles paparazzi attention on star kids.

Gigi further added, "I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it's an extra effort - but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family," Gigi said.



The model also acknowledged those photographers who gave them privacy when they were out and thanked them. "I would like to send a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate you."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the birth of Khai Hadid Malik on September 23, 2020.