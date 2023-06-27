Gigi Hadid stuns in lace lingerie at Jacquemus S/S 2024 runway in Versailles

Turning the lake of the Palace of Versailles into a fashion front row, French house Jacquemus brought the most luxurious show of the season to Paris on Monday. Inspired by Princess Diana and Marie Antoinette, French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus's new collection was unveiled on a long red podium installed on the grass at the royal site southwest of the capital. True to his taste for independence, Jacquemus held his all-gender show just a day after the official Paris Men's Fashion Week had concluded.

The collection was called "Le Chouchou", which translates to, "darling" but can also mean scrunchy hair ties in reference to some of the puffy dresses worn by the likes of supermodel Kendell Jenner on the runway.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was among those on the catwalk. Looking all things stunning, the diva strutted down the runway in a light, transparent lace outfit that screamed sensual glamour. After the show, she circled the lake in a cart, provoking cheers from fashionistas watching from behind barriers.

Hadid's sleeveless white lace sheer dress featured floral embroidery, which exposed her bikini-style top and bottom that was layered underneath. She paired it with white mules and lace knee-high socks. Her heels gave a nod to ballet shoes since they featured structural square toes.

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, became a target of trolls as many compared her outfit to a diaper, hair scrunchie, tissue roll and even a plastic bag. And the collection heavily featured feminine looks, mostly all white with some flashes of black and pink.

Victoria and David Beckham, actresses Monica Bellucci, Eva Longoria and Adele Exarchopoulos were among the invitees who arrived to watch the collection at the world's fashion capital.

Jacquemus has forged a singular and hugely successful path in the fashion game, gaining millions of followers on Instagram despite staying out of the official fashion week calendar since 2020.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE