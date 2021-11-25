Gigi Hadid steps out, launches second look weeks after break-up with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has switched it up yet again, and this time she has gone bold and blonde.



On Tuesday, the supermodel debuted her new hairdo--bangs--by posting a photo on Instagram.



Hadid was sporting red hair and eye-length, pointy bangs.

Also read: Heartbroken Jessie J shares news of miscarriage: Sometimes love won't be enough



Reportedly, Hadid's posts were from an advertisement shoot for high-street fashion brand H&M in which she can be wearing a white vest and matching trousers.



And on Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out in public for the first time since her ugly break-up with Zayn Malik. She was seen wearing a completely new hair colour: blonde.



For this outing, Hadidi was seen sporting a red vinyl jumpsuit with a black turtleneck underneath and teamed the funky look with a pair of black sneakers and a matching beanie.

Also read: Get this: Will Smith had a lot of meaningless sex and puked after orgasm



Hadid’s was joined by her supermodel sister Bella Hadid, who was seen wearing a black blazer and trousers with a pink T-shirt and a fuzzy brown hat.



The supermodel broke up with her musician partner Zayn Malik, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Khai.



The duo, who allegedly always had a tumultuous relationship, with them breaking up every once in a while, came to an explosive end after allegations from Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that the 'Pillowtalk' singer had “struck” her during an argument in September surfaced.

Also read: BTS' RM accepts James Corden's apology over his '15-year-old girls' remark



Malik pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment for allegedly calling Yolanda a “f—king Dutch slut,” among making other derogatory remarks and pushing her into a dresser.



Zayn Malik has vehemently denied Yolanda Hadid's claims. Gigi, however, is yet to publicly comment on the allegations and the subsequent break-up. The only statement she's made via her spokesperson is that she is “solely focused on the best for Khai.”