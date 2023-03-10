Friends star Courtney Cox says getting fillers is her biggest beauty regret

Friends star Courteney Cox regrets getting anti-ageing injectables at a young age. While talking about her biggest beauty regret, she candidly admitted that she "messed up".

In a new podcast, the 58-year-old actress confessed to going overboard with the fillers in a bid to improve her appearance and look younger. Calling it a "domino effect", the actress said that she didn't actually realise at the time how she looked to other people.

Cox told Gloss Angeles podcast's hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen, "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself."

Cox added, "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realise what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older... I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it."

Last month, the actress was honoured by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with the 2,750th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Television category. Her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow joined the actress for the star inauguration ceremony.

Cox, who was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, started her journey in showbiz in 1984. She appeared in Bruce Springsteen's 1984 music video "Dancing in the Dark". She later starred in Misfits of Science (1985), The Love Boat (1986) and Murder, She Wrote (1986) among others.

