Formal or casual? Kamala Harris magazine cover starts a debate on social media

American Vogue released pictures from their latest cover shoot with US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and while you will love the fashionable side of one of the world’s most powerful women, there seems to be an issue brewing at the side.

After the magazine shared images of Kamala Harris dressed sharply in a formal suit for the February issue of Vogue, Harris’ team has revealed that it’s quite different from what they expected out of this shoot.

In two stunning pictures released by the magazine on their Instagram handle, Kamala Harris can be dressed in a powder blue suit as she looks into the camera, another one features her in comfortable casual wear along with the backdrop that looks like the satin pink cloth used to add colour in the background.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!



Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021 ×

While Kamala Harris team thought the powder blue suit will make it to the cover and the other one will feature inside, the opposite is what the magazine has gone with. The casual wear was something Harris wore for a campaign trail along with sneakers.

Harris' team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late Saturday, according to a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover. There has been no official statement on the same from Vogue’s side.

The cover also generated outrage on social media as fans were disappointed with how the magazine has chosen to present the country’s first female vice president on its cover.

Check out some reactions here:

This second Vogue cover looks much better than the other one, don't ya think? Actually, I really liked the first one too. Maybe even better. It felt more her. This one is just more fashion. What do U think? #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/j0Nc9qDp8i — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 11, 2021 ×

The green and pink background represents AKA sorority. The sneakers are to pander blacks, feminist, and lower middle class. The hands together is to show restraint. The smile is charisma. #Voguecover #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/msBrNhooK8 — Mechfrza (@MechFrza) January 11, 2021 ×

While @KamalaHarris looks amazing in both, the powder blue is what her and her team chose and @voguemagazine agreed to. This needs to be fixed! https://t.co/9WCzBTJjjU — Monica Hutchinson (@Hutchfantastic5) January 11, 2021 ×

Kamala Harris is set to be sworn in as vice president on January 20.