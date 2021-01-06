Fashion designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as a transgender woman, now called Saisha 

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 06, 2021, 03.37 PM(IST)

Fashion designer Saisha Shinde Photograph:( Instagram )

She has renamed herself Saisha. In a long post on Instagram, Saisha explained the meaning of her name and her decision to come out now. 

Fashion designer Swapnil Shinde has come out as a transgender woman. She has renamed herself Saisha. In a long post on Instagram, Saisha explained the meaning of her name and her decision to come out now. 

She captioned the post as, "Here we go 2021. P.S.: Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one."

In the post, Saisha recalled being tormented by boys at a young for being "different". 

She said that she only began accepting her identity in her early twenties. "All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn't mine, yet one that I had to stage every day because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early twenties at NIFT were I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed," she wrote.

"I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman."

A popular designer in Bollywood, Saisha has designed outfits for Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Hina Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and others. 

Saisha's post got a lot of support from many of her peers in the fashion industry including stylists Nitasha Gaurav, Tanya Ghavri, Anaita Shroff Adajania, designer Kallol Datta and model Diandra Soares. 

