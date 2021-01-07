Family reveals supermodel Stella Tennant, 50, killed herself after being 'unwell for some time'

Supermodel Stella Tennant who died last month at the age of 50 took her own life reveals grieving family citing mental health issues. She died in Scotland on December 22, 2020.

The supermodel whose “creativity, intelligence and humour touched so many”, had been “unwell for some time” and “felt unable to go on”, reveals her family in latest statement. A family spokesperson said, “Stella had been unwell for some time. So, it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her.”

A family source also said that they felt it was “important to raise awareness around mental health” which was too often misunderstood.

Stella Tennant is survived by her former husband David Lasnet and their four children, Marcel, Cecily, Jasmine, and Iris, who are aged 15 to 22.

Stella Tennant was a face of several ad campaigns including brands Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes, and Burberry. She was known for her androgynous looks during her 1990s heyday and soon became a muse for Karl Lagerfeld, which the fashion designer attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

The model was the granddaughter of Andrew Cavendish, the 11th Duke of Devonshire and Deborah Mitford, one of the well-known aristocratic siblings.