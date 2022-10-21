Exclusive: Influencer Sakshi Sindwani on inclusivity in fashion: Times are changing

Sameera Reddy and fashion influcencer Sakshi Sindwani, who are among the biggest body positivity advocates, recently opened up about the importance of inclusivity in fashion and their latest collaboration with Westside. The social media influencer, 26, spoke exclusively to WION and shared her views on size positivity and stereotypes associated with body image.

Sharing why she decided to collaborate with Westside for their campaign, Sakshi Sindwani said, "Honestly Westside has been a part of our lives since our childhood. I have been shopping at Westside since I was little. So it was nostalgic for me. Also, it is a brand that caters to everybody and has a wide range of styles and sizes. And, they are not afraid to show that they accept everybody and openly talk about inclusivity. They are quite unapologetic about their approach. And, that I could also see in the fashion they just held in Delhi. It's really endearing to see a brand have such an approach towards body positivity and inclusivity."

Sindwani also shared how she sees body positivity movement making a change in the society and fashion industry. "Times are changing. One of the reasons why I started doing what I do today was to create a wave of change and sort of to educate people about inclusivity. We now see more representations of different sizes everywhere and that's something really important to me."

When asked about a fashion tip she would give to plus-size women, she said, "Indian women are all about the curves and as a country, we should start embracing that and not be obsessed with a certain body type. A fashion tip I would give to plus-size women, one should be comfortable in their own skin and be confident about themselves. You can be any size, any shape or any colour but one's basics should be right."

"A platform like Limitless acknowledges the fact that we need to free ourselves from societal standards. It reminds us that regardless of conventions – we can be our truest selves, and do amazing things," she concluded.