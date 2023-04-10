Everything you need to know about keeping your jewellery shiny bright with DIY tips

Not always can one visit an expert to get basic jewellery cleaned and that is exactly why we have come up with a list of things you can do to take care of it naturally, at home, DIY style. A few basic things you will have to note before you make a cleaning mix for your jewellery is to identify the metal or material used to make that sparkling ring finger or elegant bracelet that you can’t stop wearing on most days.

How to Start

If you want your jewellery to last for a long time and not dull out with wear and tear, avoid wearing them while indulging in any activity that involves high-intensity action and attracts moisture – cleaning, swimming, exercise, and sleeping. If you know you will be out in the sun for too long, try and keep the jewellery in a safe space away from extreme heat. Also, when packing the jewellery, ensure that it doesn’t rub against anything. Always store your jewellery in separate boxes, or cotton folds and do not pack a lot of jewellery in one place. A lot of rubbing can also wear down your jewellery leading it to lose its shine.

Cleaning Basics

Always keep a new toothbrush handy and order some mild detergent that you can use. Also, a fresh piece of cloth that you keep only for cleaning and polishing jewellery. When washing rings or bracelets, the brush comes in handy in washing off the gunk and dirt that collects over time as you go about your daily chores while wearing jewellery.

When cleaning fine chains, it’s always advisable to keep the clasp open and hold the chain to the links and then run it slowly through a folded polishing cloth. For thicker chains, you can use a toothbrush and a polishing cloth, but keep the clasp closed to avoid tangling the links.

Know Your Jewellery

It’s important to know what your jewellery is made of – is it gold, platinum or silver? Does it have precious stones or semi-precious stones encrusted? Does it have pearls or mixed base metal? The answers to these questions will determine how you clean your jewellery. Essentially, if the jewellery has gemstones like pearls, opals, or emeralds – then it requires a gentle hand to clean it. Meanwhile, diamonds and sapphires are pretty tough and can withstand more intense cleaning and pressure application.





If the base is silver, since it tarnishes easily, regular upkeep is required. If it's gold, you should avoid cleaning it with harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners. If your gold jewellery is plated, it won’t be as resilient as solid gold. Then if it's platinum, you have fewer worries on your back as it’s heavier than both silver and gold.

New-Age Cleaning: Ultrasonic Cleaning

Then there’s the viral TikTok method of ultrasonic cleaning but you obviously need the device to do it. How the cleaners work is it uses high-frequency vibrations to move cleaning solution into the tiny crevices in jewellery that can be hard to reach with traditional cleaning methods.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.