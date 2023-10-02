Empowering young women: Navigating breast cancer challenges in India

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Breast cancer is a significant health concern for women in India, and it presents unique challenges, particularly for young women. According to the National Cancer Registry of India, it is estimated that by 2025, there will be 230,000 new cases of breast cancer annually in the country, with a notable increase in young women being diagnosed.

Young women with breast cancer are generally defined as those diagnosed at or below the age of 40, and they make up less than 10 per cent of all new breast cancer cases each year. Several risk factors contribute to breast cancer in young women, including genetic mutations, obesity, and lifestyle factors like late-age childbirth. Unfortunately, young age at diagnosis is often associated with advanced-stage cancer and higher-grade tumours, leading to worse outcomes.

"One significant issue contributing to the advanced stage of breast cancer in young women is the lack of awareness among healthcare providers and patients. It's crucial to educate both groups about the importance of early detection and diagnosis," says Dr Nita S. Nair, Consultant – Breast Surgery, Apollo Cancer Centres.

The medical expert adds, "Young women also face diagnostic challenges due to increased breast density and the limitations of mammograms and ultrasounds, which can sometimes mimic benign lesions. To address these challenges, a comprehensive approach known as the 'triple test' is recommended, involving clinical evaluation, radiology, and pathological confirmation."

In terms of treatment, young women are generally treated similarly to older patients but require special considerations. These include addressing concerns related to body image, quality of life, sexual health, fertility preservation, and premature menopause.

Treatment options may include breast-conserving surgery or mastectomy followed by radiation. Oncoplastic approaches and breast reconstruction following mastectomy can help improve cosmetic outcomes and overall quality of life.

Genetic counselling and testing for hereditary mutations are crucial for young women with breast cancer, as these factors can significantly impact treatment decisions and risk assessment.

Fertility preservation is a significant concern for many young women with breast cancer. Early referral to a fertility specialist is essential before starting systemic therapy. Additionally, young women may experience premature ovarian suppression or systemic menopause due to treatments like chemotherapy or hormone therapy, which can lead to various health issues.

