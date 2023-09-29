Heart health for employee wellness! Here's how employers can contribute | World Heart Day 2023

Employees frequently disregard their health in the hectic corporate world of today, when deadlines loom big and meetings seem to go on forever. The most crucial of the various health issues that are routinely disregarded is, without a doubt, cardiovascular health.

Non-communicable diseases cause over 63 per cent of all deaths in India in 2016, of which 27 per cent were attributed to CVDs. With these statistics in hand, companies need to take a proactive role in encouraging heart health among their workers. Here, we look at numerous methods and techniques that businesses can use to encourage heart health among their staff.

Knowledge is Empowerment: Personalised Health Screenings and Education Initiatives

The first step in promoting heart fitness and general health is education. Many workers might not even be aware of the cardiac risk factors they themselves carry. Offering full physicals is a proactive strategy for companies to arm their personnel with important health knowledge. Measurements of blood pressure, heart rate, cholesterol levels, inflammatory markers, and lifestyle factors like food and exercise habits may be included in these assessments. By working together with professional healthcare management firms to deliver these services on-site, employers may promote early identification and intervention.

Additionally, businesses have a crucial role to play in educating staff members about heart health. Regular workshops, webinars, and educational sessions can cover regular exercise, healthy eating, and stress management. Companies may empower their staff to make decisions about their cardiac health by developing a culture of awareness and education.

Dietary Transformation for Employee Wellness

Nutrition plays a significant role in heart health. Corporations can adjust their cafeteria menus to include heart-healthy options, offer nutritional guidance, or even subsidise healthy food choices for their employees. Small dietary adjustments can yield substantial benefits in reducing cardiac risk factors.

Programs can be applied at work to prevent cardiovascular risk factors and have a favourable influence on intermediate CVD outcomes, according to a study that was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study’s findings reveal that CVD prevention strategy along with health intervention initiatives has been beneficial in bringing down the population-level risk factors of CVD. The results of both intervention surveys and the cohort analysis showed that, compared to the control group, the intervention had a significant effect of reduction in the levels of CVD risk variables, such as the mean body weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, serum cholesterol, and plasma glucose levels. These improvements are a testament that cardiovascular events are preventable.

Fitness Programs and Stress Alleviation

At the heart of cardiac fitness is physical exercise. The provision of fitness programs at the workplace by businesses can promote exercise. Yoga classes, group workouts, or an in-house gym can be beneficial for them. Employees' overall productivity and morale are improved by encouraging regular physical activity, which also improves their heart health.

Chronic stress significantly influences heart disease. Companies can introduce stress-reduction programs like mindfulness and meditation seminars to assist staff in properly managing their stress levels. These activities can considerably lower heart risks associated with stress in addition to fostering a supportive work environment and work-life balance.

Health Empowerment and Comprehensive Coverage

Employee Benefits (EB) programs play a crucial role in influencing employees' engagement in activities aimed at improving cardiac health. These packages motivate employees to achieve specific health goals, participate in health challenges, and attend wellness webinars or events. By delivering tangible results, these programs drive long-term positive behavioural changes. Moreover, companies can collaborate with insurance or healthcare service providers that offer comprehensive and personalised cardiac health programs as part of their benefits package, enabling employees to prioritise their cardiovascular well-being.

In India, where approximately 47.1 per cent of healthcare expenses are paid out of pocket, increasing coverage for cardiac-related medical expenses through personalised cardiac health initiatives is a crucial step in mitigating the financial burden associated with heart health. According to a recent survey by Policybazaar, there has been a significant movement among corporates, with one in every four boosting the entire medical coverage amounting to Rs 500,000. This transition was long overdue, but we can still do much better in terms of covering expenses connected to cardiac health through personalised cardiac health efforts while reducing the financial burden associated with cardiac-related medical bills. It is critical to provide specific cardiac prevention and care services in addition to financial coverage.

A Supportive Work Culture for Heart Wellness

Creating a workplace culture that prioritises cardiac wellness is essential. It is crucial to motivate staff members to take quick breaks, plan routine check-ups, and communicate freely about any health issues. In addition to removing obstacles to seeking medical care, a friendly workplace encourages a sense of value and care among workers.

A recent study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine highlights the importance of social support, particularly in the context of work stress. The study also revealed the relationship between social support from colleagues, work stress and sleep quality. Workplace stress and adequate sleep are correlated, although the relationship between the two is moderated by perceived social support characteristics. Particularly, when work stress was low or moderate, people who reported higher levels of social support reported better sleep quality, but not when it was severe.

The study also noted that while lowering workplace stress should remain a top priority for businesses, there are times when basic solutions like removing or reducing night shifts might not be feasible. In these circumstances, employers should prioritise social support improvement activities and other related resources. Increasing social support at work can significantly improve sleep quality and general wellness, even in the middle of work-related pressures.

Corporate Responsibility in a Holistic Approach to Heart Health

The role of corporations in supporting employee heart health extends beyond individual well-being and financial coverage. Through a holistic and comprehensive approach encompassing health screenings, education, fitness initiatives, healthy dietary options, stress reduction programs, incentives, comprehensive insurance benefits, and a nurturing work environment, companies can substantially reduce the risk of heart disease within their workforce.

Corporate commitment to promoting heart wellness is not just a passing trend but a necessity that benefits individuals and the organisations they serve. Regular health check-ups empower employees with crucial information about their cardiovascular health, enabling them to make informed decisions. Educational initiatives equip individuals with the knowledge needed to prioritise their heart health. The availability of fitness programs, wholesome food choices, and stress reduction initiatives makes it easier for employees to adopt heart-healthy habits. Corporations should continue to motivate proactive participation in wellness programs, ultimately leading to more effective and successful teams.

(Authored by Sigal Atzmon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Medix Global)

