Elon Musk lost 30 lbs by following this routine: No tasty food near me

Multi-millionaire Elon Musk has been in news for his takeover of the social media platform Twitter. The man also hit headlines for the mass layoffs that took place in the company soon after he took over. But Musk also turned heads recently for his physical transformation as he lost over 13 kgs.



Recently, in a response to a tweet, the billionaire revealed that he has lost nearly 30 lbs (13 kg).



"You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work," a social media user tweeted. The user also posted two pictures of Musk in the tweet showcasing his weight loss transformation.

You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work! 💯💗

Replying to the user, Musk wrote, "Down 30 lbs."

When another one asked, "What's made the most difference," Musk shared his fitness formula.



Musk stated that his formula for weight loss is a combination of fasting, the absence of tasty food, and diabetic medicines.



"Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me," Musk tweeted.

Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

Another user asked Musk if his diabetes drug Ozempic cause side effects like burps that taste like rotten eggs." Bruh, I also take Ozempic for my diabeetus. Does it give you those nasty burps too? Tastes like rotten eggs lol ugh," (sic) the user wrote."Yeah, next-level," the new Twitter boss responded.

Ozempic is a brand-name prescription medication that's used to improve blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise.

It also helps in decreasing appetite and helps in managing weight.



While Musk's routine seems like an easy one to adapt, we would advise you to consult a dietician or a doctor before following it.